GILFORD — Gilford Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Nov. 12. The group will meet at the Gilford Community Church fellowship hall at noon to enjoy a lunch of turkey pot pie and mashed potatoes.
The cost of the lunch is $4, and coffee, tea and water will be provided free of charge. Following lunch, the group will play turkey trivia.
Participants are asked to RSVP by Thursday, Nov. 8, by calling 603-527-4722.
