GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Feb. 11. The group will meet in the Community Church’s fellowship hall at 11:30 a.m. for a day of games. There will be a variety of games to choose from, including Scrabble, Rummikub and Trivial Pursuit. Participants are encouraged to bring an appetizer to share with the group, and are welcome to bring lunch if they’d like. Participants are asked to RSVP by Friday, Feb. 8.
To RSVP or for more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
