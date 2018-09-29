GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Gilford Community Church’s Senior Outreach, will sponsor a fall foliage trip on Wednesday, Oct. 10.
The trip is part of the Senior Moment-um program. Participants will meet at the Community Church at 8:15 a.m. From there, a coach bus will take participants north to Cannon Mountain. At Cannon, the group will ride the Tramway to the top of the mountain.
The trip continues with a stop at Polly’s Pancake Parlor restaurant, before heading back to Gilford.
There is no fee for the bus, and no fee for the Tramway ride for New Hampshire residents over the age of 65, with identification. The Tramway ride is $18 for those under 65.
Participants are responsible for the cost of the meal at Polly’s Pancake Parlor, which will offer a limited menu.
Space for the trip is limited, and registration is required in advance, first-come, first-served.
For more information or to make reservations, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
