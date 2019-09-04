GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring an end-of-summer Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Sept. 9. Participants are invited to join at Gilford Town Beach at 11:30 a.m. for a potluck lunch and bocce ball. The parks and recreation department will provide the drinks and paper goods, and participants are asked to bring a dish to share with the group. Participants should also bring a lawn chair. Participants must RSVP to the parks and recreation department at 603-527-4722, with the dish they plan to bring, by Sept. 5. The rain date will be Tuesday, Sept. 10.
