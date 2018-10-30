GILFORD — Gilford Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with Gilford High School Interact Club and GHS Performing Arts, is sponsoring a dinner and theatre evening for participants of the Senior Moment-um Program on Thursday, Nov. 15.
Meet in the GHS lobby at 5 p.m. for dinner, put on by the Interact Club. Following dinner is a performance of 'Les Miserables' in the auditorium.
There is no fee for this program, but space is limited. RSVP by noon Friday, Nov. 9. Call 603-527-4722 to reserve a seat.
