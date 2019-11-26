GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program Monday, Dec. 2. The group will meet in the Gilford Public Library downstairs meeting room at noon. Program participants will string popcorn and cranberry garlands for the Village Candlelight Stroll. Bring a bag lunch and beverage, and parks and rec will provide supplies and music. RSVP by Friday, Nov. 29 to the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
