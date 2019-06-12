GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, June 17. Meet at the Community Church fellowship hall at 9 a.m. for breakfast and a movie. The group will watch the comedy 'Father of the Bride' starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton. The movie and coffee are free of charge. Breakfast will be available for $2, and will include eggs, sausage, toast and juice. Participants are asked to RSVP by Friday, June 14.
For more information or to RSVP, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
