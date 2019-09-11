GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Sept. 16. Meet at the Community Church fellowship hall at 9 a.m. for breakfast and a movie. The group will watch 'The Poms' starring Diane Keaton. The movie and coffee are free of charge. Breakfast will be available for $30 per person, and will include breakfast sandwiches, hash brown patties and juice. Participants are asked to RSVP by Thursday, Sept. 12, to the parks and recreation office at 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.