GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, May 20. Meet at the community church fellowship hall at 9 a.m. for breakfast and a movie. The group will watch the musical comedy 'Mamma Mia' starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Bronson. The movie and coffee are free of charge, and breakfast will be available for $3. Breakfast will be breakfast sandwiches, home fries and juice. RSVP by Thursday, May 16 to 603-527-4722.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.