GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, May 20. Meet at the community church fellowship hall at 9 a.m. for breakfast and a movie. The group will watch the musical comedy 'Mamma Mia' starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Bronson. The movie and coffee are free of charge, and breakfast will be available for $3. Breakfast will be breakfast sandwiches, home fries and juice. RSVP by Thursday, May 16 to 603-527-4722.
