GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, April 8. Meet in the Gilford Community Church fellowship hall at noon. A ballgame lunch will be served, including hot dogs, soft pretzels, peanuts and Cracker Jacks. Gear up for baseball season with a viewing of the movie 'Fever Pitch,' starring Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore. The movie is free, and the cost of lunch is $4.
Participants should RSVP by Thursday, April 4 to 603-527-4722.
