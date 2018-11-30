LACONIA — The Senior Companion Program is looking for volunteers to support homebound adults throughout New Hampshire. The SCP is hosting a Snack & Chat to share what the program is about, answer questions, and provide information for individuals interested in participating in the program. The Lakes Region Snack & Chat is scheduled for Dec. 7, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Laconia Senior Center, 17 Church St.
Senior Companions are active adults over 55 who go into their communities to help frail seniors who need help in order to remain independent in their own homes. Companions offer friendly visitation, help with light household tasks, transportation to appointments and errands, respite for caregivers, and assistance with information and referrals. Currently, there are over 60 Senior Companions reaching out to hundreds of households throughout New Hampshire.
Companions must meet income eligibility requirements, and be willing to commit to serving 20 hours each week. Companions take part in a volunteer training and attend monthly in-service meetings for ongoing education. Additionally, they are part of a monthly station meeting, offering guidance and support for their volunteer roles, and the opportunity to discuss resources with peers. Companions receive a small hourly stipend, mileage reimbursement, paid holidays, paid leave, and a generous personal time allowance. These earnings are not considered income and do not impact a Companion’s eligibility for any government assistance including housing.
To apply, contact Michele Lapierre at 603-225-3295.
