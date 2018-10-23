PLYMOUTH — Members of the “Gifts of Story” course will share original stories during a Senior Story Gala in the Great Room of the Plymouth Regional Senior Center, 8 Depot St., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m.
The special event is the culmination of an eight-week course, part of the Experience/Arts program co-sponsored by Grafton County Senior Citizens Council and the Arts Alliance of Northern New Hampshire.
Instructor Rebecca Rule said, “I’m amazed and humbled by the quality and range of the stories the workshop participants have come up with. Learning about the rich lives these folks have lived has been pure joy. We’ve enjoyed the process of shaping these stories for performance. The last step is to share them with the community.” She adds, “One story leads to another. The stories you hear will remind you of stories from your own life. Some, maybe, you haven’t thought about in years. Storytelling is contagious.”
To reserve a seat or for further information, contact Senior Center Activities Coordinator Robin Koczur at 603-536-1204 or rkoczur@gcscc.org.
