WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Maggie Hassan recognized Evelyn Ellis-Haines, a fifth-grader from Belmont, as the first Granite Stater of the Month for 2019 for her dedication to helping those in need.
Evelyn was inspired to address poverty because, in her words, she “wanted to help people.” Through a youth civics program at her school, Evelyn launched a clothing drive and, with the support of her teachers and classmates, she collected more than 700 items to help clothe some of the most vulnerable citizens in the Granite State. Evelyn donated the items to the largest family shelter in her community and plans to volunteer at the organization this summer.
Sen. Hassan launched the “Granite Stater of the Month” initiative in 2017 to recognize outstanding New Hampshire citizens who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and make their communities stronger.
