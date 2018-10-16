MOULTONBOROUGH — The October Lakes Region Tea Party meeting will be tonight at 7 p.m. at the Moultonborough Library. New Hampshire Senator Bob Giuda and State Representative Glenn Cordelli will be the speakers.
Senator Giuda will discuss the successes of the current legislative session, recent Senate activities, continuing challenges, and his plans for the next legislative session. Senator Giuda will also answer audience questions.
State Representative Glenn Cordelli will provide an update on recent legislative activities, his plans for the next legislative session, and his re-election campaign activities, then answer audience questions.
The Lakes Region Tea Party meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Moultonborough Library, 4 Holland St. The public is invited to listen and participate respectfully.
