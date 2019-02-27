LACONIA — The recent LRGHealthcare Red Dress Gala: Fire & Ice, coinciding with American Heart Month, raised $84,238.77 in support of cardiac services and technology.
The gala, which took place at Church Landing in Meredith, was sold-out by early December.
Guests were dressed to the nines, many in floor-length ball gowns, with the majority in red to show support for heart health. The ballroom at Church Landing was decked out with fire-red and icy-silver/blue custom linens, courtesy of Divine Inspirations Design Studio, along with themed centerpieces created by long-time gala supporter Susan Brown of Lakes Region Floral Studio.
Atlantic Parking Services provided valet service for guests.
During the cocktail hour, many Red Dress guests enjoyed a "fire" or "ice" cocktail while listening to background music that was courtesy of Geoff Cunningham or Eric Grant.
After a brief program and toast, the Common Man culinary team served the meal. After dinner, Jesse Thompson worked the crowd during the live auction, and for the rest of the night, the Eric Grant Band succeeded in filling the dance floor.
Other gala highlights included a magic mirror photo booth with an array of fun props, a candy bar, a gourmet coffee bar, and a late-night snack of assorted homemade pizza.
LRGHealthcare President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin W. Donovan said, “The 15th Red Dress Gala was another great night out, and a big success from a fundraising standpoint, thanks to the very generous support from our sponsors, guests, advertisers, auction and in-kind donors. I’d like to extend a special thanks to MB Tractor & Equipment as we celebrate their impressive 10 years as the Presenting Sponsor … and heartfelt appreciation goes out to everyone who has supported the gala in any way over the past 15 years.”
Other supporters were: Candy Bar Sponsor: Lovering Volvo Cars, Meredith; Cocktail Reception Sponsor: Medical Management & Reimbursement Specialists, LLC; Entertainment Sponsor: Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary; Late Night Snack Sponsor: DiGiorgio Associates Inc./Monitor Builders Inc.-LiRo Group Companies; Photo Booth Sponsor: Bank of New Hampshire; Bronze Sponsors: AutoServ of Tilton, Bay Point Financial, Binnie Media, CGI Business Solutions, Contigiani’s Catering Service, Consolidated Communications, Creative Marketing Guru, Faro Italian Grille, Franklin Regional Hospital Auxiliary, Franklin Savings Bank, Lawson Persson & Chisholm, PC/Lakes Region Airport Shuttle, LRGHealthcare Nursing Leadership, LRGHealthcare Senior Leadership Team, Northern Design, Northway Bank, Dr. & Mrs. Paul Racicot, Right Realty Group, LLC, Salon Amara, Mark & Patricia Weston, and Dr. Zamora and her Caravan of Migrants.
Community Partners included Cross Insurance, New Hampshire Oncology-Hematology, PA, Taylor Community, and Tufts Health Freedom Plan.
Major event supporters were Atlantic Broadband, Church Landing at Mill Falls at the Lake, Geoff Cunningham, Pianist, Divine Inspirations Design Studio, Eric Grant Band, JMG Marketing, Lakes Region Floral Studio, Lee’s Candy Kitchen, MW Animation & Video, SnapRoot Digital Marketing, Stacey Brobst Photography, The Common Man, Jesse Thompson, Tylergraphics, Inc., VT & NH Photo Booths, and WB Media1.
For more information about the Red Dress Gala, or to be added to the 2020 mailing list, contact the LRGHealthcare Office of Philanthropy at 603-527-7063 or philanthropy@lrgh.org.
