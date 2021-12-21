MEREDITH — Girl Scouts follow their own convictions, take the lead in their own stories, and explore all the extraordinary things they’re capable of. Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains invites you to an information night as a free and fun way for girls and their families to get to know Girl Scouts. Bring a friend or make a new one.
The event is planned for girls in kindergarten through third grade in Meredith and the surrounding area on Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 6-7 p.m. at Meredith Public Library, 901 Main St. Older girls are also welcome to find out more about Girl Scouts.
Parents and caregivers are invited to participate. RSVP to 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org. Walk-ins also welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.