LACONIA — Members of One Light Theatre’s Education Program will present Rock of Ages, Youth Edition at Laconia High School, Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m. The group of students, ranging from sixth grade all the way through high school, will perform favorites from the 1980s, the songs of Journey, Night Ranger, Pat Benetar and more. This high-energy spring musical features a live band led by Jesse Powers, music direction by Chris Reneaud, and is directed by One Light Theatre’s Director of Education Matt Demko.
Tickets are available at the door, by calling 603-848-7979, or by visiting olrock.eventbrite.com. Laconia High School is at 345 Union Ave.
