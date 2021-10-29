LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters’ Guild will host a live and virtual lecture at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. “Secrets from the Judges’ Chambers,” will be presented by Kathie Beltz, a longtime quilter and quilt judge for the past 14 years. Ms. Beltz will explain how judges determine which quilts win ribbons, while other equally impressive quilts do not. All of the judging mysteries will be clarified as she explains the qualifications for first place, second place and third place ribbons.
The Guild is offering this program to the public at the Belknap Mill in Laconia. Non-guild members may register for this class at info@bmqg.org and indicate if you will attend in person or on Zoom.
The Guild is supported in part by a grant from the New Hampshire Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
