GILFORD — On Aug. 4 at the Granite State Music Hall in downtown Laconia, 82 pool players came from seven states to play for the Team of Amoskeag Beverage. The Scotch Doubles event benefitted the Greater Lakes Regions Children’s Auction and Pub Mania, and brought 41 teams together to play in matches for first to win three out of five games. A total of $2,100 was up for grabs, and the winners took home $800, and prizes for first place.
Players and almost 100 spectators bid on prizes donated by event sponsors. Produced by 'Tavern Players Magazine,' the event was sponsored by Woodstock Inn Brewery, Dunkin' of Meredith, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Cafe Monte Alto, Viking Cues, Stroudwater Distillery, Coors Light, Common Man and Moat Mountain. The tournament raised $1,072 for the Children’s Auction, presented to Alan Beetle on behalf of the Amoskeag Pub Mania Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.