GILFORD — Schuster’s Tavern and Steakhouse at the Gunstock Inn will host the second annual Mother’s Day Brunch and Benefit for Belknap House on May 12.
The M/S Mt. Washington donated tickets for a cruise for four, and G.I. Fitness, Jerico’s Salon, Eden Nails, Hermit Woods Winery, Nu-Do’s Salon, Salon 603, SunDay’s Salon, Johnson’s Seafood and Steak, Fratello’s Restaurant, Weirs Drive In, and D.A.D.S. Painting donated gifts for the silent auction to benefit Belknap House.
The Belknap House has a wish list, available by visiting www.belknaphouse.org, of needed items, such as laundry detergent and baby wipes. Diners are encouraged to bring items from the wish list to the brunch.
The brunch will take place on Mother’s Day, Sunday May 12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Reservations are suggested. The brunch will feature a carving station with slow roasted prime rib, an omelet station, eggs Benedict, fresh fruit and berries, fresh greens with housemade dressing, French toast, apple smoked bacon, muffins, and pastries. Brunch is $29.95 for adults and $17.95 for children. Call Schuster’s Tavern and Steakhouse at The Gunstock Inn for more information at 603-293-2021.
For more information about Belknap House, email execdir@belknaphouse.org, visit www.belknaphouse.org, or call603-527-8097.
