MOULTONBOROUGH — “Don’t get lost on the mountain!” The NH Fish and Game Department will describe its Search and Rescue Program on Thursday, April 6, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Moultonborough Library.
The NHFG SAR program is a public-private partnership that allows Conservation Officers and not-for-profit search and rescue groups to execute search and rescue operations around the state. Join Lakes Region Search and Rescue President Kim Lesnewski, and Conservation Officer Joe Canfield, as they describe a rescue operation, the equipment and time demands to be a SAR CO and volunteer, and how to avoid needing to call on SAR when enjoying the outdoors of New Hampshire. A K-9 team will be available to discuss how dogs are trained in concert with their assigned CO to assist in SAR efforts.
This program is free to the public and appropriate for all ages. Register on the Moultonborough Library website as space is limited.
For more information on this or any of our programs, please visit the library website at moultonboroughlibrary.org and click on the events & programs tab. The library calendar will have all of its programs listed with descriptions and registration links if required.
The Moultonborough Public Library is located at 4 Holland St. Call 603-476-8895 for more information.
