Smitty's

From left, firefighter Steve Hussey, firefighter Louise Bishop, Chief Paul Dexter, Smitty’s Event Manager Ashley Duncan, Smitty’s Cinema Manager Max Joyce, and Smitty’s crew members. (Courtesy photo/MJ Baxter)

TILTON — Sanbornton Fire Department and United Ag & Turf have teamed up with Smitty’s Cinema in Tilton, who have generously donated their cinema to host the free film screening of “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat.” This film was created from real fire personnel across the country and takes you on an inspiring journey of the most remarkable neighbors.

Get an inside look into the heart of the volunteer fire service.

