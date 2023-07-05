From left, firefighter Steve Hussey, firefighter Louise Bishop, Chief Paul Dexter, Smitty’s Event Manager Ashley Duncan, Smitty’s Cinema Manager Max Joyce, and Smitty’s crew members. (Courtesy photo/MJ Baxter)
TILTON — Sanbornton Fire Department and United Ag & Turf have teamed up with Smitty’s Cinema in Tilton, who have generously donated their cinema to host the free film screening of “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat.” This film was created from real fire personnel across the country and takes you on an inspiring journey of the most remarkable neighbors.
Get an inside look into the heart of the volunteer fire service.
Hosted by Sanbornton Fire Department, the department will have apparatus and personnel at this event to answer your questions and curiosities about recruitment and this career field. Neighboring fire departments will also be on hand with information and applications. This career is a melting pot of diversity and holds many levels of participation. The feeling of helping your own community or other communities within the state results in a feeling that will warm your heart and fill you with pride. The training one receives will heighten awareness and be of value on and off duty.
United Ag & Turf of Pembroke believes that people come first. It stands strong in our Northeast region and is united with John Deere. With this partnership, they are proud to participate in this event and will be on hand with a John Deere tractor and promotional items. Enter its raffle to win a John Deere Firepit. No purchase necessary.
The National Volunteer Fire Council, John Deere, Vignette, and Hold First Features have made this film available. This film is mindfully documented and will be entertaining to anyone interested in seeing people.
Smitty’s Cinema, with a combination of comfortable stadium, floor and recliner seating, hits all the high notes in dine-in cinema. They are located at 630 West Main St. They will show the 90-minute film on Wednesday, July 12, at noon, and again at 6:30 p.m.
Reserve your seat online at Smitty’s for a low transaction fee and receive a free small popcorn upon arrival.
