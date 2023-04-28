HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center welcomes the arrival of two new mountain lion cubs. Two young male mountain lions arrived at the science center in mid-January after a flight from their previous location in the state of Washington. The cubs are now approximately 6 months old and were orphaned and surrendered to Washington Fish and Wildlife. Because mountain lion cubs stay with and rely on their mother for up to 18 months, they could not be released back to the wild and Washington officials found suitable placements around the country for these and other orphaned cubs. The science center met the strict criteria required to house and care for these animals and after a quarantine period, the mountain lions were recently moved into their permanent exhibit on the live animal exhibit trail.
The previous mountain lions at the science center were a brother and sister from Montana who arrived as 8-week-old cubs in 2003. The mountain lion exhibit was built specifically for their arrival. Both mountain lions lived long, healthy lives with the female passing away at 19 years old in November 2021 and the male passing away at 20 years old in November 2022.
Iain MacLeod, the science center’s executive director is excited to see them make their public debut. “Although it is unfortunate that these cats were orphaned, we are pleased to have the facilities to provide them with a safe and nurturing home for their lives. Our previous mountain lions were very popular and thrilled our visitors for two decades. A new generation of visitors can now see these cubs grow into magnificent big cats.”
The mountain lions and new black bear cub, who arrived in late November 2022, are exciting additions to the 2023 trail season. The Science Center is located at 23 Science Center Road, and looks forward to welcoming visitors back to the trails on Monday, May 1. See information and purchase tickets in advance at nhnature.org.
