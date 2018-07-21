HOLDERNESS — Area residents and visitors are encouraged to pack a lunch, grab the kids, and head over to Kirkwood Gardens at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center on July 24 to enjoy a performance by the New Hampshire Music Festival’s Brass Quintet and students in the Fiddlehead Field music program.
Starting at 2 p.m., guests will enjoy a family friendly event, including an up-close look at the Quintet’s instruments while they share stories and play tunes. Fiddlehead Field music program students will then perform their songs and lead listeners in a family dance. Since 2015, Fiddlehead Field has fostered love and appreciation for farming and music in children through lessons and summer programs in Thornton.
"This is what makes our hearts sing! Collaborating to bring families together around music in the beautiful Kirkwood Garden is an example of what's special about our community," said Deb Kosits, Executive Director of the New Hampshire Music Festival.
The Quintet in the Garden event is free and open to the public.
For more information about Science Center events and programs, visit www.nhnature.org.
For more information about the New Hampshire Music festival, visit www.nhmf.org.
