HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will celebrate Blue Heron School at this year’s Summer Splash Gala on Saturday, July 21.
Guests will enjoy a variety of events, including a live auction and dancing to Annie and the Orphans.
Blue Heron School is the first nature-based Montessori early-learning center in New Hampshire. Children ages three to six connect to the natural world through scientific observation, independent exploration, and creative engagement with the outdoors. Blue Heron School is celebrating eight successful years and is planning to expand its services in the near future.
Under a tent, guests will enjoy appetizers and an open bar with beer and wine while they peruse the silent auction, which includes items such as a dinner and private tour for six at Moosilauke Ravine Lodge and an artisan-crafted cherry side table by Liz Hallen.
After a buffet-style dinner prepared by the Common Man, guest auctioneer Alex Ray will lead the live auction, with items that include box tickets to a Red Sox vs. Mets game and a Sunday brunch at the “Barn at the Pemi” for 25 guests.
After the dinner and auction, Annie and the Orphans will take the stage for an oldies rock-and-roll performance that promises to get toes tapping. The band has brought expert musical talent and showmanship to listeners for more than five decades. Come dressed to dance the night away.
The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online at www.nhnature.org/programs/gala.php and gather your friends and family together to reserve a table for eight. Call Mary Noyes at 603-968-7194 x 11 for more details.
All proceeds support programs at the Science Center.
