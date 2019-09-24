LACONIA — Volunteers will be rolling up their sleeves and offering sweat equity to local nonprofits during Granite United Way Day of Caring on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Granite United Way works with dozens of local nonprofits to match their wish list projects with volunteers who donate their time.
“We are on track to break records with Day of Caring volunteer numbers this year – a tribute to the giving spirit of individuals across the Central Region,” said Patrick Tufts, president and chief executive officer. “We are proud to partner with corporate supporters connecting them with nonprofits across the region who can benefit from this incredible day of service.”
Volunteers will spread out across the area to help out local nonprofits on projects like landscaping, painting, and office assistance. For the first time, three schools are participating, Pleasant Street School, New Hampton School and Tilton School.
Governor Sununu and his team of employees will be working on multiple projects at Wetlands Walk Boardwalk in Gilford at 9 a.m., including mounting directional signs and trail numbers, managing pollinator gardens, sanding and painting, removing invasive plant species, and adding dockware to replace rotting posts.
Pleasant Street School will start their day at 9:15 a.m., when the whole school community will gather to kick off participation in Granite United Way’s Day of Caring.
At Boys and Girls Club of Central New Hampshire, more than 70 community volunteers, Tilton School volunteers, and Pleasant Street School volunteers will pitch in at 10 a.m.
New Hampton School students will be sanding and staining flag poles at Tilton Veterans’ Home at 10 a.m., as well as building scarecrows and decorating for the upcoming Family Fun Night.
Four New Hampton School volunteers will assist with the Pemi Valley Habitat for Humanity Build on Martin Estates Drive at 10 a.m.
Luncheons for volunteers and agencies will be held at noon at both the Belknap Mill, 25 Beacon St. E. #1, and Whole Village Family Resource Center, 258 Highland St. in Plymouth.
Day of Caring in the Central Region is sponsored by AFL and Meredith Village Savings Bank.
For more information about Granite United Way, visit www.graniteuw.org.
