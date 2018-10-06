LACONIA — A fingerprinting clinic will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the SAU 30 Administrative Office, at 39 Harvard St. in Laconia from 4-6 p.m. All volunteers for the Laconia School District must complete a volunteer affidavit and a criminal background check, which includes fingerprinting.
Volunteers, including sports coaches, field trip chaperones, and volunteers who help with school-wide activities or in the classroom, should plan to take advantage of the fingerprinting clinic. Processing may take up to four weeks. Volunteers may begin only after the background check is complete. Photo identification is required.
The fingerprint screening is valid for five years. Volunteers who were fingerprinted last year only need to complete the volunteer affidavit at their child’s school, and bring photo identification.
