FRANKLIN — Franklin Business and Professional Women is sponsoring two scholarships, the Velma Smith Dalphond and the Jackie O’Rourke scholarships. These awards have been presented by the group to women to further their education.
The scholarships are awarded, based on financial need, to women 22 years or older who work or live in the Franklin BPW membership area, and who are working toward advancing their skills and career with additional education. Recent scholarship awards have been $500.
For an application, visit www.bpwfranklin.org. The deadline for applications is May 15. The winner will be notified in June and invited to the June dinner meeting.
Franklin BPW organizes and markets a community calendar that tracks organizational meetings, birthdays, and anniversaries. Calendar profits are used to help fund one of these annual scholarships.
