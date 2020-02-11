ROLLINSFORD — After earning their living farming blueberries in New Jersey, the estate of New Hampshire native Samuel Yarnold and his wife Alice established a scholarship fund for New Hampshire residents of over $800,000.
Annual scholarships of $1,000-$5,000 are currently available for New Hampshire residents who are currently pursuing post-secondary studies in nursing, medicine or social work. Applications for this year's scholarships are due Saturday, May 23, and will be awarded in fall 2020.
According to the Yarnolds' nephew and scholarship trustee, Stephen H. Roberts, the couple retired to Rollinsford in 1958. Following illness, they grew to respect the skills of the staff at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and Mary Hitchcock Hospital. As a result, they established a scholarship fund for individuals who may otherwise be unable to pursue higher education due to financial circumstances.
"Sam and Alice were quiet, sincere and pretty much kept to themselves. Sam was very frugal and would only read a newspaper left over from a neighbor," Roberts said. "In their later years, both Alice and Sam felt they were treated very well at Wentworth-Douglass and Sam was particularly fond of Dr. Danford, his cardiologist."
Sam Yarnold died in 1994 at age 86. The son of immigrant parents, he assumed family economic responsibilities at a young age. During his working years, Yarnold and his wife, Alice Pinkham Yarnold, cultivated and farmed tracts of blueberry fields and cranberry bogs in Toms River, N.J. The Yarnolds were married for 52 years until Alice's death in 1991.
Post-secondary students interested in scholarships should contact the Alice M. Yarnold and Samuel Yarnold Scholarship Trust, 127 Parrott Ave., Portsmouth, NH 03801 to request an application.
