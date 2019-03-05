LACONIA — The Nathan J. Babcock Memorial Scholarship is available students in the class of 2019 from both Laconia and Gilford high school, as well as graduates, seeking assistance for post-secondary education. The scholarship is focused on acts of kindness, compassion, and community service.
To apply for this scholarship, students should contact the guidance department at their high school, or James Babcock at jcox@metrocast.net. Applications are due April 29.
