WOLFEBORO — This summer, the New Hampshire Boat Museum will again offer boat building classes for youth, adults, and families, for which scholarships are available.
“We supply the tools and high-quality boat kits with the result a beautiful boat you’ll be proud to use on the lake,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings. “These boats will last for many years.”
In Youth Boat Building, Aug. 1-12, girls and boys ages 12 and up will be taught how to safely use hand tools and a limited number of power tools. In the class, participants may choose from a two-person canoe, one-person kayak, or Bevin’s skiff.
In Adult & Family Boat Building, July 9-17, adults can work by themselves or with younger family members to build a Bevin’s Skiff, two-person canoe, one-person kayak, Opti sailboat, or paddleboard.
“Thanks to generous donors, we also offer scholarships for those who need financial assistance, particularly for the youth class,” added Cummings. “We want everyone to have a chance to enjoy the water.”
Boat building scholarships in 2022 are made possible by Wolfeboro Lion’s Club, New England Antique and Classic Boat Society, Captain Raymond Thombs Memorial Fund, New England Lyman Group, Tom and Rose McNamara, Edmund and Sara Dinsmore, and Dr. Jim Forbes Scholarship Fund.
To register, apply for a scholarship, or learn more about NHBM, visit nhbm.org.
