LACONIA — The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation is planning a new fall event this year, an inaugural Pumpkin Figure Contest. Figures must include at least one pumpkin, and judges will be looking for recycled materials and creativity. Registration for the contest is open through Thursday, Oct. 1, by visiting lrscholarship.org or on the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation Facebook page. Categories include individual, small group, family, school, organization or business.
Once creations are complete, entrants should send pictures of their pumpkin figures to the foundation by Monday, Oct. 5, by mail to LRSF, P.O. Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247, or to scholarship@lrscholarship.org.
Contest prizes, donated by area businesses and individuals, will be awarded for Best Overall, Cutest, Scariest, Best by a Child or Children, Most Unique, Best Business, Best Non-Profit, and Best Family or Group. Following this first round of judging, onsite visits will be arranged for finalists. Winners will be announced on Saturday, Oct. 10, on Facebook.
“We wanted to host an event that involved the Foundation and the community. We thought that this would be an activity to share with others, while they could stay safer at home. There will be some small entry fees to go with the registration, which will go to our Friend of the Foundation Operating Fund. If this event is successful, we are hoping to hold it again next year,” said LRSF Board President Lori Fasshauer.
LRSF Executive Director Karen Switzer added, “We plan to have a map of the locations of all of the entries published on our Facebook page and our website. We will be judging the weekend of Oct. 10 to join in the community-wide Come Catch the Glow celebration taking place throughout the month of October." She added that she hopes that this event will allow residents to, “make new memories . . . start a new tradition.”
