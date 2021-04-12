FRANKLIN — Franklin Business and Professional Women is sponsoring two scholarships: the Velma Smith Dalphond and the Jackie O’Rourke Scholarships. Through the years, Franklin Business and Professional Women has continuously presented the scholarships to women for use toward their education.
The Scholarships are awarded based on financial need, to women 22 years or older, who work or live in the greater Franklin BPW membership area, and who are working toward advancing skills and career with additional education. In recent years, $500 each scholarships have been awarded.
An application can be found on the Franklin BPW website at www.bpwfranklin.org, see programs. Scroll down to the scholarship information and click on application form. The deadline for applications is May 15. The winner will be notified in June and invited to the June dinner meeting.
Franklin BPW organizes and markets a community calendar that tracks organizational meetings, birthdays, and anniversaries. Calendar profits are used to help fund one of the annual scholarships awarded each
