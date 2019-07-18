GILMANTON — The American Legion Auxiliary Ellis-Geddes-Levitt Unit 102 selected seventh grader Dakota Sansbury as the winner of an essay contest about the meaning of Memorial Day. Dakota read her essay at the Memorial Day ceremonies in Gilmanton, and was awarded a cash prize.
The Unit also sponsors a scholarship for a graduating senior. The scholarship is based on an essay about “What It Means To Be An American.” The Stockwell Scholarship, managed by the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, was awarded to Abigael Fillion of Gilmanton.
Each year, the American Legion Auxiliary Department of New Hampshire sponsors a one-week program for boys and girls that have completed their junior year of high school. The ALA Granite Girls State program is based on New Hampshire state government at town, city, county, and state levels. This year, the Ellis-Geddes-Levitt Unit 102 provided a scholarship to Jaylin Tully of Gilmanton to attend ALA Granite Girls State, held at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge during the week of June 23.
