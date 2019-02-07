CONCORD — A new scholarship fund at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation will distribute more than $100,000 annually to New Hampshire students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in engineering.
The Norman F. and Marilyn W. Jones Scholarship Fund, created by a bequest, will distribute multiyear awards to engineering students. Students in electrical, aeronautical and mechanical engineering and related fields and who are rising sophomores, juniors or seniors, are eligible to apply for the funds.
“This scholarship fund is an amazing gift for New Hampshire’s students,” said Judy Burrows, Charitable Foundation director of student aid. “This fund will provide a significant resource to help so many talented New Hampshire students get the education they need.”
The fund is positioned to continue to help New Hampshire students in perpetuity.
Students will be considered for Jones scholarships based on academic excellence, leadership potential, passion for the field and financial need. Finalists will be interviewed and asked to make a presentation to a committee of industry professionals, who will help select recipients.
The size of scholarship awards will vary based on financial need and number of applicants.
Students interested in applying should complete an application by visiting nhcf.scholarships.ngwebsolutions.com. Eligible students will also be identified and considered for other New Hampshire Charitable Foundation scholarship funds. Applications are due by April 12 at 5 p.m.
For more information, contact studentdocs@nhcf.org or 603-225-6641, ext. 2.
For more information about the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, visit www.nhcf.org, or call 603-225-6641.
