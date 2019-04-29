BRISTOL — Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cardigan Lodge #38 of Bristol is accepting applications for two, $2,000 scholarships for a graduating Newfound Regional High School and a Plymouth Regional High School student pursuing a trade, vocational or technical degree. Proof of acceptance for fall 2019 at an accredited college or trade program is required, among other criteria. No affiliation with IOOF is necessary.
One scholarship with a value of $2,000 will be awarded to a Newfound Regional High School senior, and one to a Plymouth Regional High School senior. Applications are available from the guidance offices at Newfound and Plymouth regional high schools. The deadline to submit an application is May 1. Contact Charles Moore at 603-217-7234 with any questions.
