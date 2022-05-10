MANCHESTER — The stepmother of a missing New Hampshire girl accused of lying that the child was living with her to collect welfare benefits has been released from jail on unsecured bond.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, was released Friday evening from Valley Street jail, the result of a bail order written earlier in the day by Hillsborough County Superior Court North Judge Amy B. Messer.

