The Small Business Administration along with NH community leaders and three local small business owners will join together on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. to gain insight, fresh perspectives, and learn ways to connect with community programs and local minority-owned businesses.
New England Regional Administrator Mike Vlacich and NH District Director Amy Bassett will hear from community leaders, Rev. Robert Thompson, Kile Adumene, and Zachary Palmer, as well as local small business owners, Sharicka Washington, Elizabeth Salas Evans, and Jeff Hall.
2-2:05 Opening remarks and overview of event
2:05-2:10 Amy Bassett, SBA district director
2:10-2:15 Mike Vlacich, SBA regional administrator
2:15-2:30 Keynote speaker Rev. Robert Thompson
2:30-2:40 Kile Adumene (Pathways for Healing) & Zachery Palmer (Community Loan Fund)
2:40-2:55 Black-owned Small NH businesses: Sharicka Washington (Institute of Skin Science), Elizabeth Salas Evans (Cayena Capital management & Cayena Econlab), and Jeff Hall (Safetynet Solutions, Inc.)
2:55-3:30 Questions, comments, and closing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.