WEIRS BEACH — SaxxRoxx, classic rock with brass, will take the stage at the Weirs Park Amphitheater on Friday, July 20, at 6 p.m., weather permitting.
The seasoned musicians from southeastern New Hampshire focus on music people love to dance to — a delightful blend of the finest classic rock & roll, sassy saxophone, gritty riffs and sweet harmonies. Their philosophy is, “If it’s not fun, why do it?”
Weirs Park Amphitheater is located at 49 Lucerne Ave. Don't forget to bring your own lawn chairs! Head over to the Weirs after the show and stay for the 10 p.m. fireworks show overlooking Weirs Beach.
The next performance will be Saturday, July 28, at 6 p.m., when the Bel Airs return to the park. Their performance at the amphitheater last summer was a hit!
The Weirs Community Park is available for the public to host their own events, performances, and fundraisers. For more information on how to book the amphitheater, call the Laconia Parks and Recreation Department at 603-524-5046.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.