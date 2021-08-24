WEIRS BEACH — Saxx Roxx will perform at the amphitheater at Weirs Park Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m., sponsored by Weirs Community Park Association as part of the summer concert series. The band will play classic rock with a brass set.
Saxx Roxx is a five piece band with Sharon Demeritt on vocals and saxophone, Dave Napolitano on vocals and guitar, Bill Vendasi on guitar, Dennis Pastuszak on vocals and drums, and Steve Topham on vocals and bass. Each member has over 30 years of experience. The musicians, from southeastern New Hampshire, focus on music audiences love to dance to and harmonies to catch attention.
Concertgoers can bring lawn chairs to the show at 49 Lucerne Ave. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be moved to the adjacent indoor park hall.
This is the final performance of the 2021 season. For information about how to book the amphitheater for an event, call Laconia Parks & Recreation at 603-524-5046.
