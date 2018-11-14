LACONIA — The New England Wolves Junior Hockey program, based in Laconia, will be collecting donations for the New Hampshire Humane Society during Saturday night's Eastern Hockey League home game at the Merrill Fay Arena. Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m., when the team faces off against the North Carolina Golden Bears.
The Wolves Junior Program was named the EHL “Humanitarians of the Year” in 2017-2018, and has held similar benefit games for the humane society for the previous two seasons.
Fans are encouraged to bring dog and cat supplies for the humane society, including Science Diet canned wet food, Royal Canin dry kitten food, non-clumping regular cat litter, Nylabones, Trifectant cleaner, paper towels, soft plush dog toys, and pet wipes. Cash donations will also be accepted.
The New Hampshire Humane Society is located at 1305 Meredith Center Road, and their mailing address is P.O. Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247. For more information, visit www.nhhumane.org.
For more information about the New England Wolves, visit www.ne-wolveshockey.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.