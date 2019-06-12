LACONIA — Sarah Morin was recently awarded with two honors by George Washington University’s school of engineering and applied science. The Shelly and Steve Heller Award is presented to the sophomore female computer science student with the highest grade point average.
Morin was also selected as one of four Clare Boothe Luce Booth Research Scholars for 2019-2020. GWU received $300,000 from the Clare Boothe Luce Program to support the undergraduate research program for female students to pursue research. Recipients will hone their professional and leadership skills.
Morin’ will being her research begins this summer, and continue through spring 2021.
Morin just completed her sophomore year. She is a computer science major with a focus in cybersecurity, and a math minor. She works as a learning assistant in computer science courses and is active in both Women in Computer Science and GW’s Association for Computing Machinery chapters.
