BRISTOL — The Tapply-Thompson Community Center will mark the 65th year of its memorable holiday tradition, Santa’s Village, on Dec. 13-15.
The inspiration for Laconia’s Christmas Village, the Bristol display features elves at work, a massive train setup, and other enchanting sights.
Some of the characters that children will encounter this year are Cadderly the Bear, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus and their elves.
All children will have the opportunity to receive a cookie from Mrs. Claus and to visit with Santa and receive a small Christmas gift to take home. There will be photos available with Santa for a small fee. Cameras are allowed.
In conjunction with Santa’s Village, there is a Christmas Craft Fair on the main floor of the community center during those three days. The craft fair begins a half-hour prior to the opening of the Village and ends a half-hour after the Village closes. There will be more than 25 craft booths to help patrons find that special gift.
Santa’s Village will open on Friday, Dec. 13, running from 6 to 8 p.m., and continues on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. Admission is free, but visitors are encouraged to bring a canned good item to be donated to the local food pantry.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., there will be a special open house for all contributors who have donated money, materials, and time to the Village. Preview the 2019 Village without the lines and enjoy some refreshments and treats as a way of thanking you for the donations that come in year after year.
For more information about Santa’s Village, call the community center at 603-744-2713 or see www.ttccrec.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.