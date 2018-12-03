FRANKLIN — The Franklin Unitarian Universalist Congregation will be holding its Annual Santa Lucia Tea on Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. This distinctive holiday event, which originated in Sweden, celebrates Santa Lucia, or Saint Lucy, as the patron saint of light.
Traditionally, Santa Lucia's feast day was marked by lighting fires and candles, symbolizing the return of the longer days of winter. The Santa Lucia Tea ceremony in Franklin also involves candles and lights. The social hall will be adorned with traditional Swedish Christmas decorations, including angel chimes and candles. The big Christmas tree is lit in the background. Women from the congregation will serve tea and a host of sweet treats.
During the ceremony, the Star Boys and Girls, young children clad in white, will carry silver stars atop small staffs. Then Santa Lucia will appear, wearing a white dress with a red sash, and a crown of lit candles. While she sings the Santa Lucia song, she will hand out special saffron rolls, prepared according to the traditional recipe. After the ceremony, Santa Lucia will make her exit, and the evening will continue with a variety show featuring members of the congregation.
In recent years, the program has included instrumental music, poetry readings, dance performances, and the choir. After the talent show, holiday carols will be accompanied by Libby Danahy, one of the congregation's musicians.
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Franklin Santa Lucia Tea will be on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m., in the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House at 206 Central St., the yellow and brown building just over the bridge from downtown Franklin, next to the Peabody Home and the VFW hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.