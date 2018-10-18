LACONIA — The Lakes Region Santa Fund is ready for their 2018 outerwear distribution, which will be held on Oct. 23 and Oct. 25 from 4–7 p.m., and again on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14 from 4-6 p.m. at the office on 280 South Main St.
Jackets, snowpants and boots for children up to fifth grade, and jackets for children up to 18 years of age will be available.
Applications are available by visiting www.santafund.weebly.com. Participants should bring completed applications to one of the distribution nights.
The Lakes Region Santa Fund would like to thank the Laconia Fire Fighters Association for their continued partnership in helping supply warm coats. Thanks are also in order for Al Miltner and Bootleggers for supplying the boots needed, as well as vouchers for unique sizes.
The Lakes Region Santa Fund Trust was formed in November 1973, exclusively to provide the community assistance to the needy and under privileged children of the Lakes Region during the holiday season and throughout the year. Members of the board of directors include Kim Lacasse, Katie Pierson, Kathy Crane, Andrea Condodematraky, Dennis Phelps, Marlee Guilmett, Chris McCarthy, Lisa Cornish, Jamie Caldwell, Janet Brough, Elizabeth Brothers, and Jim Carroll. The board members are committed to being an all-volunteer organization, working with the Salvation Army, Saint Vincent De Paul, Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, among other social service agencies.
