SANBORNTON — The New Hampshire Institute of Politics and New Hampshire Institute for Civics Education have announced that Sant Bani School fifth-grader Suzy Brand is the winner of the second annual statewide election of New Hampshire’s Kid Governor®.
Brand says she will use her year-long term as New Hampshire’s Kid Governor to raise money and gather donations for outdoor gear, share outdoor challenges on her blog, and work on a bill to get students more time outdoors during the school day.
The two institutes combined in 2018 to bring the national award-winning civics program for fifth-graders to the Granite State. The program immerses students in state government, campaigning, and civic participation through a real-life election timed to coincide with Election Day in November.
Each school can nominate one candidate through a short, three-minute video centered on a community issue and a three-point action plan.
Brand shared her passion for children’s health and time outdoors.
“I want to thank everybody who helped me come this far,” Brand said after learning she won the election.
More than 1,000 New Hampshire fifth-graders voted in the 2019 Statewide Election, more than tripling last year’s participation. Fourteen schools nominated students, up from three last year, and the program’s advisory board used criteria to narrow the field to seven candidates for fifth-graders to vote on.
The other finalists will serve as New Hampshire’s Kid Executive Council in 2020.
Brand will succeed Lola Giannelli after an official inauguration ceremony in January. As New Hampshire’s first Kid Governor, Giannelli has worked to end animal cruelty in the state by raising money for the Humane Society, working with legislators to pass a bill banning the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores, and attending events related to her platform.
Kid Governor was created by the Connecticut Democracy Center in 2015. The program expanded to Oregon in 2017. New Hampshire is the third state affiliate. Free tool kits, resources, and lesson plans are tailored to each state’s government and Constitution and are available to all fifth-grade classrooms.
