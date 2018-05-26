CENTER SANDWICH — Memorial Day in Sandwich will be observed on Monday, May 28, beginning at 10 a.m at the Honor Roll next to the Center Sandwich Post Office.
The guest speaker, the Rev. Mark Whitman of the Sandwich Community Church, will speak on “Standing Behind Those Who Serve.”
Pastor Mark served as a machinist mate in the U.S. Navy from 1983 to 1989 aboard the USS Alabama, completing six nuclear deterrent patrols. While on board the USS Alabama, the submarine was twice awarded the Combat Award for Excellence and completed its 100th Trident class nuclear deterrent patrol.
Music for the program will be provided by Sandwich’s Cindy Duchin and friends, and the laying of the remembrance wreath at the Honor Roll will be by retired Air Force Col. Glynis Miner. The invocation and benediction will be offered by the Rev. Marshall Davis. The emcee is former Town Moderator Lee Quimby, who has presided over the program since the dedication of the newest Honor Roll some 20 years ago.
Prior to the observance, breakfast will be available at the Sandwich Central School from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Proceeds from the breakfast will go to the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton.
