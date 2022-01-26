CENTER SANDWICH — Beginning in late February, Sandwich Home Industries will host three Sunday afternoon lectures at the Doris L. Benz Community Center at 18 Heard Road. Each presentation will feature a prominent artisan from a special interest field.
Open to the public, lectures will begin at 4 p.m., with doors open at 3:45 p.m. Proof of vaccination and masks will both be required to attend. Depending on circumstances with COVID-19, lectures may be moved online — final details will be available on the gallery’s website, facebook page and the Sandwich & Tamworth online message boards in the week prior to each event.
Sara Goodman, a juried League of NH Craftsmen textile artist, will kick off the series on Sunday, Feb. 27 with a lecture entitled “Natural Dyes — See What’s Possible.” Sara has been weaving, dyeing with natural dyes, and doing shibori for over 40 years. She will also take you on a tour of the Dye Garden and dedicated Natural Dye Studio at Sanborn Mills Farm—a working farm and craft school in Loudon.
The second lecture of the series, “Crafting Chairs and a Business for the Future,” will take place on Sunday, March 20 with Adam Nudd-Homeyer, the craftsperson and steward behind the current incarnation of Tappan Chairs, which began in Sandwich in 1819. Based in a tradition of using historic equipment dating back to the business' earliest days, the Tappan Chairs of the 21st century blend that soul of history into an elegant and contemporary form that has proven to cross generations.
The series will conclude on Sunday, April 24 with painter and sculptor Kathryn Field’s lecture “Creating Sculpture From the Ground Up.” Many people know Kathryn as a landscape painter but for the past three decades designing and building sculptures for public and private collections has been a core part of her artistic process. This lecture will focus on how a sculpture comes into being, the process of designing, working with a client, fabricator and siting it on location.
The Gallery will open on May 14 for the summer and fall seasons. Learn more about Sandwich Home Industries, the gallery and the lecture series at centersandwich.nhcrafts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.