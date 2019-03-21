SANDWICH — Why was Pablo Picasso so inspired by printmaking that he bought his own etching press? Many other artists, including Rembrandt, Matisse, and Winslow Homer, have used printmaking to express their artistic visions.
Learn the characteristics of hand-pulled prints and why they have captured the interest of so many famous artists On Sunday, March 24, when Peggy Merritt, a Sandwich printmaker, talks about her craft at the Benz Center.
Merritt will describe the various printmaking techniques, including etching and lithography, using images from well-known artists and from her own work. The audience will have an opportunity to examine the prints closely, as well the plates and tools used to produce them.
She also will discuss current practices and modern materials that reduce the hazards in the printmakers’ studio and increase the breadth of artistic expression.
“I love to express my imagination in hands-on work,” Merritt said. “The technical details of printmaking also appeal to my background as a chemist.”
The printmaking talk will begin at 4 p.m. at the Benz Center, located on Heard Road in Center Sandwich. It is part of a series of free Sunday-afternoon seminars offered this winter and spring by Sandwich Home Industries.
The final talk in the series is scheduled for April 14 when Rebecca Goodale will talk about art books, including her “Illuminated Autobiography.”
