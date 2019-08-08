GILFORD — Sandra McGonagle will offer a program on Monday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. at the 1834 Meeting House, 24 Belknap Road. The program will describe how the Gilford Rotary and townspeople volunteered and worked together to help the Gilford Historical Society with the renovation of the ell at the 1838 Rowe House. McGonagle will show what the ell originally looked like, and then show step by step the work Rotary members and townspeople did.
McGonagle is a retired educator and consultant with 35 years of experience. She earned her master’s degree in education at Antioch New England and certificate of advanced graduate studies from Plymouth State University. She is a resident of Gilford and serves on various boards and commissions. She was the first woman selectperson in Gilford. She joined Gilford Rotary in 1990 and has held many leadership positions in the club. Her focus is on projects that will improve the lives of children and families.
The project was a collaboration of the Rotary and the historical society, who paid for materials.
Members of the historical society are now creating exhibits to showcase items from the earliest days, and from the early 1900s-1940s. The 1838 Rowe House museum at 88 Belknap Mountain Road will be open from 6:30-7 p.m., so participants may view the renovated ell before the meeting starts. It is also open for tours every Saturday morning from 9 a.m.-noon during the farmers market, open through September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.